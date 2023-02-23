United States
J.Crew
New Ribbed Jackie Cardigan Sweater
$110.00$82.50
At J.Crew
Product Details Just because it's getting warmer outside doesn't mean you have to give up your sweaters. We like to wear this slightly shorter cardigan as a top when the weather gets nicer. It's crafted in a drapey fabric that's crazy-comfortable, and made with a touch of silk and TENCEL lyocell, a fiber produced from wood pulp sourced from sustainably managed and certified forests (meaning not ancient or endangered!). Through a closed-loop production process which recycles water and solvents, it's not only soft, but also naturally sweat-wicking and breathable. 70% LENZING™ TENCEL lyocell/25% acrylic/5% silk. Hand wash. Import. Select stores. Item BG086.