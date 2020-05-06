United States
Snowberry
New Radiance Face Serum With Cupep
$60.00$45.00
At Snowberry
What is it? This gorgeous serum is designed to hydrate, soften, plump, smooth and strengthen skin, and it can also help to reduce the appearance of redness for a more even skin tone. Results* 100% of participants said they’d recommend the New Radiance Face Serum with CuPep™ to their best friend, mom, or daughter; 81% said they were pleased with the appearance of their skin after use; 72% said they intended to continue using the New Radiance Face Serum; On average, users reported that their fine lines were reduced by 25.6% *Results from an eight-week Gold Standard Clinical Trial in 2019 What makes it special? With its lightweight, nourishing formula, our New Radiance Face Serum contains our trademark CuPep™ copper tripeptide complex - which helps to fight the effects of free radicals on your skin - alongside Hyaluronic acid and naturally moisturizing Kanuka honey sourced from Snowberry Gardens. Gardenia Florida fruit extract gives the serum its distinctive blue color.