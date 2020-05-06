Snowberry

New Radiance Face Serum With Cupep

$60.00 $45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Snowberry

What is it? This gorgeous serum is designed to hydrate, soften, plump, smooth and strengthen skin, and it can also help to reduce the appearance of redness for a more even skin tone. Results* 100% of participants said they’d recommend the New Radiance Face Serum with CuPep™ to their best friend, mom, or daughter; 81% said they were pleased with the appearance of their skin after use; 72% said they intended to continue using the New Radiance Face Serum; On average, users reported that their fine lines were reduced by 25.6% *Results from an eight-week Gold Standard Clinical Trial in 2019 What makes it special? With its lightweight, nourishing formula, our New Radiance Face Serum contains our trademark CuPep™ copper tripeptide complex - which helps to fight the effects of free radicals on your skin - alongside Hyaluronic acid and naturally moisturizing Kanuka honey sourced from Snowberry Gardens. Gardenia Florida fruit extract gives the serum its distinctive blue color.