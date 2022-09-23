J. Crew

New Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat

$198.00 $99.50

Product Details A customer favorite since 2011, the slim-fit cocoon coat is here to stay. We updated it for this season with a higher-standing collar (aka more wind protection), plus a vertical quilting pattern that feels even more streamlined. But our favorite part has to be that it's crafted from durable, recycled polyester and filled with PrimaLoft®, a down alternative that both keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of landfills. 100% recycled polyester. Standing collar. Snap closure with hidden zip. Patch pockets with side entry. Interior locker loop. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BK668.