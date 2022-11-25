Endless Summer

New In Town Midi

$98.00 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 66419268; Color Code: 023 Forever flattering, this essential midi from our Endless Summer collection features a femme V-neckline and button-up silhouette with flattering seamed detailing for added shape. Textured cotton fabrication Hook-and-eye closures Front slit hem design Endless Summer Whether you live the beach lifestyle year-round or dream of making the great escape, the Endless Summer collection is full of our most effortlessly ethereal styles under the sun. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Sleeve length: 5.375 in Bust: 35 in Length: 49.625 in