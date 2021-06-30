annajoyce

New Ice Dye Kit, Tie Dye And Shibori, Fiber Reactive Dye, Diy Kit, Anna Joyce, Portland, Or

$40.00

As Seen on the Etsy 2020 Gift Guide, the Drew Barrymore Show and Good Morning America! Unlock and beauty. mystery and science behind dyeing with fiber reactive dye! Using ice to dye with fiber reactive dyes leads to other worldly patterns and stunning, often unexpected color combinations. Chose from three color combinations- NEW COLORS! NEW! MONET'S GARDEN- A beautiful mix of sea green, electric peach and pops of magenta, inspired by the colors of Spring and the painter Claude Monet's garden. PRISM- Classic blend of the dyer's primaries, cyan, yellow and magenta and will result in a full rainbow of colors. TIGER'S EYE- A deep blend of dark purple, rust brown and sunny yellow. GALAXY- A bold blend of yellow ocher and dark eggplant purple. REEF- a blend of sea foam, celadon and tropical blue greens. WILDFLOWER- A sophisticated combination of warm tan and orchid purple. PEONIES- Hot peony pink and misty gray. This kit has everything you need to try ice dyeing for the first time! Simple instructions will teach you how to harness the power of ice and fiber reactive dye to create otherworldly patterns on natural fibers. The kit also includes suggestions for patterns and tips and tricks for success. The kit includes a high quality 100% cotton bandanna to get you started, and enough dye to make a few other things as well! The new Ice Dye Kit includes- * All dye stuffs for creating beautiful patterns with ice and fiber reactive dye * Hand curated colors * Instructions and pattern ideas * 100% cotton bandana or tea towel. * Great for a parties, baby or wedding showers and fun for adults and children. * This set is perfect for quilters, sewers, fashion addicts and anyone interested in making their own hand dyed textiles! ++ NEW! ++ Add a copy of my new book, HAND DYED: A Modern Guide to Dyeing in Brilliant Color for You and Your Home, to your indigo kit order! The book will teach you everything you need to know to dye with indigo and fiber reactive dye with style and confidence. Save $10.00 when you purchase the book and ice dye kit together!