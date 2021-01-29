United States
Charlotte Tilbury
Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm
$34.00
At Charlotte Tilbury
COLOUR ON HAPPINESS with my NEW! Hyaluronic Happikiss LIPSTICK BALMS! THESE NEXT-GENERATION, MULTI-MAGIC lipstick gloss balms are formulated with HYALURONIC ACID and C-PEPTIDE for INTENSELY HYDRATED, fuller-looking lips! Each of the 10 HAPPIKISS shades bottles the TRUE HAPPINESS of kissing with HIGH-PERFORMANCE ingredients for a GLOSSY, HYDRATED, just-kissed fuller-looking pout!