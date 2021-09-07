FP Collection

New Frontier Western Boot

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 47865449; Color Code: 060 Stand out in these patent leather ankle boots in a western-inspired silhouette featuring a stacked heel and pointed toe. Washed leather outsole Wide shaft Pull-on style Size tip: This style runs true to size, if in between sizes; we suggest sizing up. FP Collection Artisan crafted from fine leathers and premium materials, FP Collection shoes, bags and belts are coveted for their signature vintage aesthetic. Care/Import Import Measurements for size 39 Shaft: 6.5 in Heel: 2 in Ankle Circumference: 11.22 in Top Circumference: 11.22 in