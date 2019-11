Amazon

New Fire Tv Cube

$119.99 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

The fastest, most powerful Fire TV. From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show. Control compatible soundbar and A/V receiver, and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice. With the built-in speaker, ask Alexa to check the weather, turn off the lights, and more – even when the TV is off.