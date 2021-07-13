United States
Sofft
Fairbrook Sandal
$99.95
At Sofft
Product description: Your perfect all-day sandal, from morning hikes to evenings under the stars. We designed the Fairbrook with natural, supportive comfort and a grippy outsole in colors to transition you from summer into warm early fall days. Offered in full-grain leather or suede Adjustable buckle Leather lining Leather-wrapped EVA footbed, designed to mold to and support the foot Flexible, slip-resistant sport-inspired TPR outsole Heel height: 1 inch