Terrain

New England Birdhouse

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Terrain

Suitable for small cavity dwellers like wrens, finches, chickadees, and titmice, this pine structure takes the shape of a classic New England house and offers a safe home for birds in your garden or on the patio. - Pine - Indoor or outdoor use - Remove old nesting at end of season - Repaint with water-based paint annually to maintain appearance or allow to weather as preferred - Imported 10.2"H, 8.2"W, 7.6"L Shipping + Returns