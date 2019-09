Fresh

New Day, Nude You Lip Balm Set (5)

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Why settle for one perfect nude lip color when you can have five? Play up your natural shade with the original Sugar Lip Treatment or take your pick from a variety of versatile hues ranging from Warm Honey to Petal Pink. Bonus: All five formulas feature nourishing oils and SPF protection.