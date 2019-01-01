Playa

New Day Mist 3-in-1 Styler Refresh

A fine mist that works to calm unruly strands and reset your stylewithout water or hot tools. Hair Type: StraightHair Texture: MediumHair Concerns: Curl-EnhancingFormulation: SprayHighlighted Ingredients:- Neroli Water: Hydrates and moisturizes.- Aloe Water: Restores hair PH balance.- Sugar Cane Extract: Hair-taming humectant.t Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Your ultimate lifesaver. New Day Mist is a three-in-one reboot for tired hair: one part hairspray, one part hydrator, and one part fragrance. The fine mist works to smooth out dents and creases, allowing you to reset your style without washing, hot tools, or harsh chemicals. Consider it the easiest way to get an extra day out of your style.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.