Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Playa

New Day Mist 3-in-1 Styler Refresh

$24.00
At Sephora
A fine mist that works to calm unruly strands and reset your stylewithout water or hot tools.
Featured in 2 stories
22 Beauty Products That Our Editors Loved In April
by Thatiana Diaz
12 Spring Must-Haves Hitting Sephora This Month
by Thatiana Diaz