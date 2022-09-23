J. Crew

New Daphne Topcoat In Italian Boiled Wool

$278.00 $194.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Just in time for fall, our wool coat collection is back and better than ever. We've refreshed our favorite styles with cleaner lines and polished details, while keeping the fit you know and love the same. Pretty great, right? Our Daphne topcoat is made in a super-cozy boiled wool (translation: it's tightly woven for major warmth and less bulk) made for us by Italy's Manifattura di Carmignano mill, known the world over for its exceptional woolen fabrics. This time around, we perfected the best-selling style with neat, finished edges. 100% wool. Notch collar. Button closure. Side-entry pockets. Interior chain locker loop. Unlined. Dry clean. Import. Select stores. Item BM955.