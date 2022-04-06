EXTRAandORDINARY Shop

New Collection Molecules – Bud Vase Sculpture

£78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Extra&ordinary Design's new collection Molecules are experimental sculpture pieces, designed out of only 7 different sizes sphere elements. It demonstrates that visual composition and function of items can be unlimited despite the limited number of elements that designer used out of. Just like the science, atoms combine and make molecules that are bonded particles with specific properties. The collection includes many different objets such as candle holders, propagators, and table lamp. Some of the objects in the collection designed to be multi-functional. For instance, this bud vase can be used as a candle holder.