New Cocoon Coat In Italian Stadium-cloth Wool

Just in time for fall, our wool coat collection is back and better than ever. We've refreshed our favorite styles with cleaner lines and polished details, while keeping the fit you know and love the same. Pretty great, right? Our cozy cocoon style is made from our exclusive stadium-cloth wool, created especially for us by Italy's Nello Gori mill (inspired by old-school stadium blankets, it adds warmth without bulk...and we've used it in our collection every year since 2006). This season, we updated the best-selling silhouette with fewer pockets and a higher collar for an overall streamlined effect. 80% wool/20% nylon. Standing collar. Zip closure. Flap welt pockets. Interior chain locker loop. Lined. Dry clean. Import. Online only. Item BM952.