Advanced Perfect Prenatal Vitamins – 96ct

COMPLETE PRENATAL VITAMIN with Folate for baby’s healthy brain and spinal cord development EASY TO TAKE ANYTIME: Gentle on an empty stomach. Eases morning sickness with clinical dose of Organic Ginger 3 NUTRIENT-PACKED TABLETS with Superfoods and safe herbs plus fermented nutrients to support baby’s healthy development and mom’s healthy pregnancy. 100% Daily Value of Iron, plus Folate, B Vitamins, Vitamin D3, Vitamin C, A and Zinc. METHYLFOLATE AND IRON: Methylfolate, the most active form of Folate, for baby’s healthy brain and spinal cord development as recommended by OB/GYNS. Non-constipating fermented Iron to boost mom’s natural energy during pregnancy 1st PRENATAL VITAMIN to be made with Certified Organic Vegetables and Herbs, Non-GMO Project Verified, 100% Vegetarian, Certified Kosher, Certified Gluten-Free by NSF, No Added Sugar, No Synthetic Fillers, No Artificial Colors or Flavors, No Animal Gelatin (added to some prenatal gummy vitamins) When you're pregnant or planning to be, you're naturally looking for the best prenatal vitamins. But how do you choose the best one for you? For peace of mind, New Chapter’s Perfect Prenatal vitamins are made with organic whole-food ingredients and fermented to unlock each nutrient for your body to absorb, just like food. Moms love that Perfect Prenatal is formulated with Methylfolate, the most bioactive form of Folate, a B vitamin that is vital for your baby’s brain & spinal cord development. It’s a complete prenatal vitamin to support preconception, healthy pregnancy & fetal development - to nourish the two of you every step of the way. Additionally, it includes non-constipating Iron (not found in gummies) for red blood cell production & B Vitamins for natural Energy Support, Vitamin D3 for Heart Support; Vitamin C, A & Zinc for Immune Support. New Chapter’s Prenatal includes Ginger for your nausea relief, and is so gentle you can take it anytime—even on an empty stomach. Made with Organic, Non-GMO, whole-food & premium ingredients. For prenatal DHA, add New Chapter Wholemega for Moms fish oil supplement for baby’s brain & eye health. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.