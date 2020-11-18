Oliver Bonas

New Boys Cavill Pink Mango Wood Desk & Dressing Table

£445.00

Our New Boys collection pairs darkly-stained mango wood with pops of colour and hand-woven cane sheeting, for subtly colourful, contemporary pieces that will provide stylish storage space in your home. In an eclectic style that takes inspiration from mid-century furniture pieces, this dressing table and desk combines a softly curved cut-out in its smaller drawer with hand-woven cane sheeting. Its larger drawer is painted pink, and it stands on slim, tapered legs. The final finishing touch? The drawer pulls are made from gold metal, or ceramic with a crackle glaze.