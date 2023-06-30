New Balance

Women’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer

$74.99 $59.95

100% Leather Imported Rubber sole PU Foam insert offers long-lasting comfort and support Lightweight injection-molded EVA foam midsole provides lightweight cushioning Phantom Liner interior has minimal seaming to help reduce irritation Internal midsole shank adds midfoot structure and support NB Soft plus Supportive Comfort Insert offers all-day comfort and support Our 608v5 classic trainer features super-soft cushioning and a durable rubber outsole to deliver the support and comfort your feet need on a daily basis. This shoe was designed with comfort perks like an oversized ABZORB heel crash pad, a durable molded PU insert and relaxed fit last. Plus, a suede and mesh upper delivers a snug fit and breathable comfort. New Balance, is dedicated to helping athletes achieve their goals. It's been their mission for more than a century. It's why they don't spend money on celebrity endorsements. They spend it on research and development. It's why they don't design products to fit an image. They design them to fit. New Balance is driven to make the finest shoes for the same reason athletes lace them up: to achieve the very best.