New Balance

237 V1 Classic Sneaker

$79.99 $51.98

Buy Now Review It

100% Fabric Imported Rubber sole Suede and nylon upper for a comfortable fit and feel Rubber outsole Adjustable lace closure for customized fit Design inspired by 70s heritage running shoes with a modern twist The running shoes of the 1970s might best be described as deceptively simple. While lacking the visible technology and aggressive design of later years, the innovations of the ‘70s would lay the foundation for modern performance. The 237 is a contemporary reinterpretation of ‘70s running heritage that melds a range of heritage design inspirations into one deceptively simple, exceptionally versatile, contemporary silhouette. An EVA midsole, herringbone outsole and streamlined upper offer a classic launching point for modern flourishes like oversized N branding, extended midsole length, and gator inspired foxing and mudguard. You could call the cohesion of the 237’s familiar feel and exaggerated updates the simplest way to make a statement.