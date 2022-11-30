Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
New Balance
New Balance 996v2 Sneaker
$99.99
$66.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
New Balance
996v2 Sneaker
BUY
$66.97
$99.99
Nordstrom Rack
Hoka
Clifton 8
BUY
$189.99
$239.99
The Athlete's Foot
APL
Techloom Zipline Running Shoe
BUY
$240.00
$320.00
Nordstrom
APL
Streamline Running Shoe
BUY
$199.99
$320.00
Nordstrom
More from New Balance
New Balance
996v2 Sneaker
BUY
$66.97
$99.99
Nordstrom Rack
New Balance
574 Rugged Sneaker
BUY
$59.50
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
New Balance
237 V1 Classic Sneaker
BUY
$51.98
$79.99
Amazon
New Balance
327
BUY
$99.99
New Balance
More from Sneakers
New Balance
996v2 Sneaker
BUY
$66.97
$99.99
Nordstrom Rack
Hoka
Clifton 8
BUY
$189.99
$239.99
The Athlete's Foot
APL
Techloom Zipline Running Shoe
BUY
$240.00
$320.00
Nordstrom
APL
Streamline Running Shoe
BUY
$199.99
$320.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted