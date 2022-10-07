New Balance | FP Movement

New Balance 300 Court Sneakers

Style No. 67287029; Color Code: 010 Keep it classic with these retro-inspired tennis shoes, featuring classic heritage designs with ultra comfy midsoles. Features: Suede and mesh uppers, low-top construction, C-cap midsole cushioning, secure lace closure, heritage design, durable rubber outsoles Why We <3 It: These go-with-anything sneakers are perfect for adding that casual chic touch to any outfit. Care/Import Import