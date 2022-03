Cult Gaia

$138.00

This Nevra Top is an elevated tee centered around the a unique oblong ring below the bust. The grape-hued dusty dye printed stretchy mesh tee features a rhinestone adorned chain that sweeps from the ring around the lower back, creating a gorgeous cut-out effect that accentuates the waist. Wear with the coordinating the Sheridan Pant for the ultimate Cult Gaia x Bratz look.