Louis Vuitton

Neverfull Mm My Lv Heritage Tote

$2440.00

Buy Now Review It

At Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton celebrates the Neverfull with a new version of this iconic bag. Look inside to discover a host of refinements. The redesigned interior features a fresh textile lining and heritage details inspired by House archives. Best of all, the removable zippered clutch can be carried separately as a chic pochette or serve as an extra pocket. Linings in a selection of bright shades lend a pop of vivid color to the timeless Monogram canvas.