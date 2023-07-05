United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Louis Vuitton
Neverfull Mm My Lv Heritage Tote
$2440.00
At Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton celebrates the Neverfull with a new version of this iconic bag. Look inside to discover a host of refinements. The redesigned interior features a fresh textile lining and heritage details inspired by House archives. Best of all, the removable zippered clutch can be carried separately as a chic pochette or serve as an extra pocket. Linings in a selection of bright shades lend a pop of vivid color to the timeless Monogram canvas.