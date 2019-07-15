Never say never is known for its innovative floral lace with a scalloped edge that lies gently on the skin avoiding any irritation. Cosabella, meaning “-beautiful thing,”- was founded in 1983 b the Italian husband and wife team of Ugo and Valeria Campello. It is renowned for its comfortable, colorful and diverse collections. Cosabella is designed in Italy- resulting in a great mix of American design and Italian craftsmanship. It is famous for its use of vibrant, cutting-edge colors and trend-inspired prints. The Never Say Never collection is designed in an ultra-soft stretch lace.