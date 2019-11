Cosabella

Never Say Never Hottie Low-rider Hot Pants

$34.50

Buy Now Review It

At Cosabella

Low rise. Allover scalloped lace. Lays flat on the body. Cheeky rear coverage. Cotton lined gusset. Made in Italy. Lace: 93% polyamide, 7% elastane Gusset: 95% cotton, 5% elastane SKU: NEVER07ZL