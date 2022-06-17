TPH by TARAJI

Never Salty Exfoliating Sugar Scalp Scrub Rinse With Apple Cider Vinegar & Peppermint Oil – 6.7 Fl Oz

TPH BY TARAJI Never Salty is an ooey-gooey sugar-based scalp and hair scrub infused with Sugar Crystals, Apple Cider Vinegar, Coconut and Peppermint Oils that help to unclog and cleanse the scalp for a clean, refreshed, and happy feel. The duo-touch tube provides low-mess application, while this gentle exfoliator transforms into a balm as you work it in and easily rinses out. Nobody likes a flake. Build yourself a flake-free foundation for healthier-looking, natural hair. Never Salty does not include parabens, SLS/SLES, phthalates, or mineral oil. Cruelty free, color safe and vegan. How To Use: Pull to remove cap. Apply duo-touch applicator directly to scalp and roots after sectioning wet hair. Move fingertips in circular motions to deeply massage in. Repeat in each section and rinse well. Use the side guides to align the cap to the applicator and snap in to close.