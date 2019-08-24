Amazon

Never Make The Same Mistake Twice: Lessons On Love And Life Learned The Hard Way

Outrageous, captivating, and unafraid to tell it like it is, Nene Leakes shares her wild journey from a scandalous past to the pinnacle of reality television stardom. Lauded by her fans for her refreshing honesty, infectiously genuine style, and clever sense of humor, Nene is an empowered, self-made woman who has not forgotten where she came from and knows exactly where she wants to go. In this straight-talking and provocative memoir Nene charts her journey from family black sheep to single mother to making good and realizing her dreams. With her charm and bold, self-possessed voice, Nene tackles her painful childhood- the abuse she suffered at the hands of a violent boyfriend- her struggle to support her firstborn son- and her path to true love, self-acceptance, and pride. In Never Make the Same Mistake Twice, Nene dishes on her cast mates- takes on the rumors about her past- and shares hard-earned and inspiring life lessons in her fierce, no-nonsense, and irreverent style.