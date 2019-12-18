The Giving Keys

Never Ending Key Choker Necklace

$45.00

At The Giving Keys

Make your statement last forever with our Never Ending Key Choker. 12" dainty chain with 2" extender Lobster clasp closure Choker features a matching logo tag and key measuring 3/4” x 1 1/3” Our keys are unique and may not appear as those pictured Customize your word for $8 more by typing into the field above At The Giving Keys, we encourage you to embrace your word and then Pay It Forward to someone who needs it more than you when the time is right. Your purchase creates jobs! All products are hand stamped, assembled and packaged in Downtown Los Angeles by those transitioning out of homelessness