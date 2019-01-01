Jennifer Behr

Neveah Crown

$1375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jennifer Behr

Completely regal, and utterly unforgettable. Swarovski Crystal moons and stars form a halo to frame your face on this spectacular headpiece – your eyes won't be the only things shining. Made by hand in New York City. --------------------- ★THIS SPECIAL ITEM IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER. It will ship within 3 weeks★ ----------------------- We ship worldwide, and offer complimentary ground shipping on orders delivered to the United States. To request expedited shipping, please call 718-360-1875, or send a message to shop@jenniferbehr.com. We are a small team and are happy to personally answer your questions Monday–Friday, from 10am–6pm EST.