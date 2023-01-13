Like Dreams

Neve Mini Messenger Crossbody Bag

$56.50

Buy Now Review It

At Like Dreams

An elegant overflap crossbody purse composed of vegan leather and soft faux fur trimming. Adjustable long strap for a durable wear. A mini messenger purse designed to be for a fashion statement and an adorable accessory to your winter outfits. Faux Fur/ Vegan leather 100% Polyester lining 7"W x 5"H x 2"D 12" Adjustable strap 1 magnetic snap 1 inner wall pocket 6.4 oz Style# X9BJ03