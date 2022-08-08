Neutrogena

5-ounce can of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 70 sunscreen spray that is lightweight, non-greasy and water resistant for superior UVA/UVB sun protection with a weightless, clean feel Packaging and formulation may vary. New formula contains no oxybenzone and uses avobenzone. This sunscreen spray helps prevent sunburn and when used as directed, may help decrease the risk of skin cancer Formulated with Helioplex sunscreen technology, this sheer sunscreen mist provides superior broad spectrum sun care against skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB rays Ultra Sheer Face Mist sunscreen spray is oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores, and can help decrease the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun From the #1 dermatologist recommended suncare brand, this powerful, lightweight sunscreen spray formula absorbs quickly. The mist is also easy to apply with little-to-no mess & convenient for outdoor use when gardening, biking, hiking & more Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spray with Broad Spectrum SPF 70 provides powerful sun protection that you will love to wear to help prevent sunburn. Made with Helioplex technology, this non-greasy sunscreen provides superior UVA/UVB protection in an easy-to-use spray format. The sunscreen spray formula also absorbs quickly with a sheer, ultralight finish and a weightless, clean feel. This SPF 70 sunscreen mist is non-comedogenic and oil-free, so it won't leave a heavy residue or clog pores and, when used as directed, may decrease the risk of skin cancer caused by the sun. Convenient for on-the-go, the easy-to-use spray can provides no-mess application for face and body. This spray sunscreen is water-resistant up to 80 minutes and comes from the #1 dermatologist recommended suncare brand. Apply prior to sun exposure to keep skin protected. Packaging and formulation may vary. New formula contains no oxybenzone and uses avobenzone for optimal protection from UVA & UVB rays.