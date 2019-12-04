Neutrogena

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Professional Daily Deep Conditioner

Restore your hair with Neutrogena Triple Moisture Daily Deep Conditioner. Formulated for extra-dry hair, this daily conditioner helps provide deep treatment to leave hair soft, smooth, and manageable. You'll see improvement with every use. This convenient, one-minute conditioner is clinically proven to help even severely dry, over-processed hair feel softer and smoother all day. Three naturally derived extracts penetrate and help moisturize each layer of the hair strand. Olive penetrates to the center, meadowfoam seed binds moisture to the middle, and sweet almond wraps the surface. Even after a single use, this formula helps tame flyaways and frizz, leaving hair soft and smooth. Questions? 877-256-4247; Outside US, dial collect . www.neutrogena.com After shampooing, massage conditioner throughout hair, concentrating on ends. Rinse well. ©Johnson & Johnson