Neutrogena T/gel Extra Strength Therapeutic Shampoo

Get lasting relief from the most resistant scalp conditions with Neutrogena T/Gel Extra Strength Therapeutic Shampoo. Gentle enough for daily use, the alcohol-free formula of this anti-dandruff shampoo effectively controls redness and itchy, flaky scalp caused by persistent scalp conditions, including chronic scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and common dandruff. From the #1 dermatologist-recommended medicated shampoo brand, this therapeutic shampoo contains Neutar Technology with 1% coal tar, an ingredient proven to deliver effective scalp therapy that continues working hours after use. Its extra strength formula gently cleanses with added conditioners that help leave hair manageable and feeling beautifully soft. Recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation, this dandruff treatment begins working after just one use and can be used once a week to reduce dandruff for an entire week.* *Use as directed, for best result use twice a week.