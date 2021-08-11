Neutrogena

Sheer Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Stick Spf 50+

$12.97

1.5-ounces of Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Stick with broad spectrum SPF 50+ for protection against sun damage and to help prevent sunburn to both face and body This zinc oxide sunscreen stick glides on easily with a no-mess application that leaves no white residue and is water resistant up to 80 minutes. It provides superior sun protection to skin The travel-friendly mineral sunscreen can be easily carried on-the-go anytime you're outside and features effective broad spectrum SPF 50+ sun care to protect against skin-aging UVA and skin-burning UVB rays Formulated with the naturally-sourced 100% mineral active ingredient zinc oxide as well as vitamin E, the sunscreen is ideal for sensitive skin and is fragrance-, dye-, and paraben-free Sun care from the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand which, when used as directed, helps prevent sunburn and decrease the risk of skin cancer caused by the sun. Apply prior to sun exposure to protect during outdoor activities like biking or hiking Help prevent sunburn and sun damage with Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Mineral Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 50+. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, this fragrance-, dye-, and paraben-free sunscreen stick provides effective broad spectrum sun protection against skin-aging UVA rays and skin burning UVB rays to help decrease the risk of skin cancer and early skin damage caused by the sun. The face and body sunscreen delivers superior protection and is formulated with naturally sourced 100% mineral zinc oxide as its active ingredient. It glides on easily to face and body for fast, no-mess application and leaves no white residue. Ideal for the whole family, the SPF 50+ mineral sunscreen stick is travel friendly and water resistant for up to 80 minutes. From the #1 dermatologist-recommended suncare brand, apply the zinc sunscreen evenly on skin 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and help protect skin during outdoor activities like gardening, biking, hiking or taking a walk.