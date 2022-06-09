Neutrogena

Neutrogena Radiant Tinted Moisturizer With Spf 30 – 1.1 Fl Oz

Specifications Suggested Age: 13 Years and Up Health Facts: Contains Vitamin E, Contains Vitamin A, Contains Vitamin C Color Finish: Sheer Color Palette: Light Tones Product Form: Cream Cosmetic Coverage: Sheer Skin Tone: Tan Beauty Purpose: Skin Tone Improvement, Sun Protection Net weight: 1.1 fl oz (US) SPF: 30 Features: Vitamin-Infused, Moisturizing TCIN: 76545906 UPC: 086800196389 Item Number (DPCI): 052-09-0217 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Hydrate dull skin and show off a natural-looking glow with Neutrogena Radiant Tinted Face Moisturizer with SPF 30. Formulated with antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E, this facial moisturizer featuring the Sheer Ivory 10 shade conditions your skin and leaves it with a radiant finish and just a touch of shimmer. The lightweight tinted moisturizer contains broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen, helping to provide comfortable and breathable protection from the sun. This daily oil-free moisturizer is easy to use Contains Vitamin C Contains Vitamin C. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.