Neutrogena

Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen Lotion – Spf 50 – 3 Fl Oz

$13.39

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Help protect your baby's skin against harmful UV rays and prevent sunburn with Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion with SPF 50. Formulated specifically for baby's delicate skin, this dermatologist-tested baby sunscreen lotion features a naturally sourced 100% zinc oxide sunscreen active ingredient formula that offers superior Broad Spectrum SPF 50 protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. The tear-free sunscreen formula contains Purescreen Technology that helps absorb, reflect and scatter dangerous sunrays. Free of fragrance, parabens, phthalates, dyes and irritating chemicals, it's safe for use on baby's sensitive skin and has been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. From the #1 dermatologist-recommended suncare brand, our hypoallergenic baby zinc sunscreen is water-resistant for 80 minutes. Apply to baby before sun exposure and help protect their skin during outdoor activities like biking, hiking or taking a walk with the family.