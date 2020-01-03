Neutrogena

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Acne Cream-to-foam Facial Cleanser

Enjoy a refreshing, complete clean with Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Activated Cream-to-Foam Facial Cleanser. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming face wash effectively cleanses and removes dirt, oil, and impurities. The acne face wash transforms from a cream to a cleansing foam when massaged with water on your face or hands, creating a lathering cushion of microbubbles. Enriched with naturally-derived grapefruit extract, it refreshes your skin and renews your senses with an oil-free, non-comedogenic formula that won't clog your pores. To use, smooth a dime-size amount of the cream foam cleanser in hand or on wet face, and massage gently until a cushion of bubbles forms. Rinse completely and follow with your favorite Neutrogena moisturizer.