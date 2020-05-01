Neutrogena

Neutrogena Oil-free Acne Wash Redness Soothing Cleanser

6-fl. oz pump bottle of Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne-Fighting Redness Soothing Facial Cleanser Face wash helps fight breakouts and visibly reduces redness caused by acne Contains scientifically proven salicylic acid acne medicine to prevent breakouts Cleanser is formulated with naturally derived aloe and chamomile to visibly reduce facial redness Formula is oil-free and helps calm irritation, so skin looks clearer and feels healthier Micro-Clear technology has been shown to boost delivery of salicylic acid acne medicine Works to cut through oil to unclog congested pores to remove dirt, all without over-drying Developed specifically for acne-prone skin and is from the #1 Dermatologist recommended acne brandHelp soothe skin while fighting breakouts with Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne-Fighting and Redness Soothing Facial Cleanser. This oil-free, face wash clears away breakouts and blackheads and visibly reduces redness caused by acne. With Micro-Clear technology and clinically proven salicylic acid acne medicine, this acne-fighting formula works to cut through oil, allowing medicine to penetrate to the source of breakouts, unclogging congested pores and removing dirt and impurities, all without over-drying. Formulated with naturally derived aloe and chamomile extracts, this cleanser helps calm irritation, so skin looks clearer and feels healthier.