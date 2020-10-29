Neutrogena

Oil-free Acne And Redness Facial Cleanser

$10.69 $6.97

Buy Now Review It

6-fluid ounce pump bottle of Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne-Fighting Redness Soothing Facial Cleanse to help fight breakouts and visibly reduce redness caused by acne Contains scientifically proven salicylic acid acne medicine to prevent breakouts along with MicroClear technology, which has been shown to boost delivery of salicylic acid Face wash is formulated with naturally derived aloe and chamomile helps calm irritation to visibly reduce facial redness and so skin looks clearer and feels healthier Acne-fighting cleanser works to cut through oil, allowing medicine to penetrate to the source of breakouts, unclogging congested pores and removing dirt and impurities, all without over-drying. Developed specifically for acne-prone skin. Facial cleanser is from Neutrogena, the #1 dermatologist recommended acne brand Product Description Help soothe skin while fighting breakouts with Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne-Fighting and Redness Soothing Facial Cleanser. This oil-free, face wash clears away breakouts and blackheads and visibly reduces redness caused by acne. With Micro-Clear technology and clinically proven salicylic acid acne medicine, this acne-fighting formula works to cut through oil, allowing medicine to penetrate to the source of breakouts, unclogging congested pores and removing dirt and impurities, all without over-drying. Formulated with naturally derived aloe and chamomile extracts, this cleanser helps calm irritation, so skin looks clearer and feels healthier. Brand Story By Neutrogena