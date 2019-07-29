Neutrogena

Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick - 0.11oz

$9.49 $7.12

At Target

Keep your lips protected while adding a hint of color with the MoistureSmooth Color Stick from Neutrogena. This moisturizing lip crayon offers continuous conditioning for your lips to give them a softer, smoother feel in just three days. Formulated with fruit extracts along with mango and shea butter, the dermatologist-tested, balm-like formula glides on easily, providing a subtle wash of hydrating color that lasts for hours. Plus, the twist-up applicator allows for the perfect application each time — no sharpening required.