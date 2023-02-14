Neutrogena

Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tanning Spray

$14.49

5.3-ounce can of Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Gradual Tanning Spray in Medium Intensity provides a fast, easy self-tan that's two shades darker than your skin tone This sunless self-tanning mist applies like a professional airbrush spray by delivering an ultra-fine-mist for simple, even coverage and a gorgeous, sunless tan all over your body The one-touch continuous indoor tanning spray dries in less than 5 minutes with no rubbing required and works at any angle to cover those hard-to-reach places, including your back Designed for easy hands-free application, the gradual indoor self-tanning spray goes on fast provides streak-free, buildable color for an all-over flawless tan Our gradual tanning mist features an oil-free formula made with witch hazel, a natural ingredient known for its skin-soothing properties, and is non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores Get a gorgeous, sunless tan with Neutrogena Micromist Gradual Airbrush Sunless Tanning Spray in Medium Intensity. This gradual indoor tanning spray delivers an ultra-fine mist that applies like a professional airbrush spray to create a tan two shades darker than your skin tone. Designed for easy hands-free application, the self-tanning mist applies lightly and evenly, and dries in less than five minutes with no rubbing required. The one-touch continuous sunless tanning spray works at any angle, so you can cover hard-to-reach places, including your back. Made with an oil-formula, this sunless airbrush tanning spray contains witch hazel, a natural ingredient known for its skin-soothing properties, and is also non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores.