Neutrogena

Neutrogena Lip Show Lipstick

Neutrogena Lip Show Silky Matte Lip Color Crayon in berry shade Plot Twist 04 Swipe on the high-pigment lip crayon for lips that look silky smooth with a matte finish Creamy lip pencil glides on smoothly for an even application Bold lip crayon conditions lips to leave your pout looking and feeling hydrated Lip color stick is designed to give you bold matte lips with a touch of silk Lip crayon comes with a convenient sharpener located inside the cap Create a smooth base with the extra nourishing Lip Show Lip Primer for color that won’t fade Also comes in shades Scene Stealer, Round of Applause, Intermission, Center Stage, and First Act Silky-matte lip pencil for single swipe payoff. Neutrogena Lip Show Silky-Matte Lip Color Crayon is a high-pigment lip crayon that provides bold color. The creamy lip care color stick comes in a flirty berry shade Plot Twist 04 and glides on smoothly for an even application that leaves your pout looking and feeling hydrated. It conditions lips as it provides a silky-matte finish that won't fade. This lip color crayon also features a convenient sharpener located inside the cap. This bold matte lip color also comes in 5 flirty shades including Scene Stealer, Round of Applause, Intermission, Center Stage, and First Act.