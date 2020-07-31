Neutrogena

Neutrogena Hydroboost Cleansing Wipes

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Effectively cleanse and moisturize your skin with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Cleansing Wipes made with hyaluronic acid. From the dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, these disposable soft face wipes feature a fresh cleansing lotion that effortlessly glides over the face and eyes to effectively remove dirt, makeup and impurities, including waterproof mascara. Each pre-moistened facial towelette combines the power of Neutrogena cleansing technology and hyaluronic acid, an ingredient naturally found in skin, that works to quench skin with a boost of vital hydration. Suitable for sensitive skin, theses gentle makeup removing wipes leave your skin feeling refreshingly clean and touchably soft, every time you cleanse with no need to rinse. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Cleansing Wipes are ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested and are both alcohol- and paraben-free.