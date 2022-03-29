Neutrogena

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel enhances skin's natural Hyaluronic Acid with long lasting hydration. The Science of Hydration Prebiotics - Enhances skin's natural Hyaluronic Acid (tested on skin cells). Hyaluronic Acid - Boosts hydration for smooth, supple skin all day. Antioxidant Olive Extract - Helps to repair and reinforce the skin's barrier. Trehalose - Naturally found ingredient known for its moisture resurrection properties for added hydration lock. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Meet the new generation Neutrogena Hydro Boost that goes beyond just skin surface level to deliver intensive and long-lasting hydration from within. Our propriety dermatologically tested hydration technology fights dehydration at the root of the skin's hydration network: Our formula instantly boosts skin's hydration and over time amplifies your skin's natural ability to self-hydrate with 50% more hydration power (vs previous formula). With a light-weight fresh texture that can be instantly absorbed, Water Gel is proven to effectively lock in hydration deep within your skin and constantly quench your skin's thirst throughout the day. Clinically proven to visibly improve skin translucency, firmness, smoothness & plumpness for a natural healthy glow that lasts. - Dermatologically Tested. - Oil-Free. - Hypoallergenic. - Non-comedogenic. Size: 50g Shelf Life in Days: 1095 days