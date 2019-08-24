Benefits
Get longer, fuller looking lashes with Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara with hyaluronic acid. Specially formulated to coat and help strengthen every lash to give them an instantly plumper look. Designed to be non-smudging, non-flaking. This formula works to hydrate and replenish dry, brittle lashes for healthy, fuller looking lashes. This mascara is enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and keratin to protect and help your lashes look beautifully silky, glossy, long, and full. Safe for contact lens wearers.
