Neutrogena

Hydro Boost City Shield Water Gel – Spf 25

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description Help protect skin from sun damage and fight pollution and dryness with Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Hydrating Water Gel with Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Sunscreen and hyaluronic acid. Suitable for all skin types, this water gel face moisturizer helps fight the signs of tired, dull-looking skin. It contains broad spectrum SPF 25 UVA/UVB sunscreen boosted with a complex of purified hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin that attracts moisture and locks it in. The hydrating water gel sunscreen also contains antioxidants, known to help fight daily aggressors like pollution. The lightweight, non-comedogenic, alcohol-, and oil-free formula can be applied alone or under makeup. Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Water Gel SPF 25 makes the perfect addition to your daily skincare routine for an at-home self-care experience when paired with other products from the Hydro Boost collection which includes hydrating Hand Cream, Body Gel Cream, Facial Moisturizers and Cleansers. Contains Hyaluronic Acid Contains Hyaluronic Acid. Dry Skin Recommended for Dry Skin. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin.