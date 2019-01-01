Neutrogena

Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Hydrating Eye Serum, .47 Oz

$22.99

Treat and protect the area around your eyes with Neutrogena Hydro Boost CITY Shield Eye Serum. Suitable for all skin types, this hydrating eye serum revives the pollution-stressed eye area for soft, supple skin. Its specially formulated with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and multivitamin capsules to hydrate for a brighter, wide-awake look. This non-comedogenic eye serum is both oil- and alcohol-free and can be used daily. To apply, dot the eye serum around your eye area and gently smooth in until thoroughly absorbed. For best results, combine with other products in the Neutrogena Hydro Boost CITY Shield collection. .47-fl. oz jar of Neutrogena Hydro Boost CITY Shield Eye Serum to hydrate the delicate eye area. This brightening eye serum revives and hydrates the pollution-stressed eye area for soft, supple skin. Specially formulated with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and multivitamin capsules. The hydrating eye serum can be used daily and worn under or over makeup. Its non-comedogenic formula wont clog pores and is suitable for use on all skin types. Both oil- and alcohol-free, the hydrating eye serum helps the eye area look brighter & more awake. To apply, dot the eye serum around your eye area and gently smooth until thoroughly absorbed. Part of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost CITY Shield collection