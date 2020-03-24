Neutrogena

Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser / Face Mask

Get clearer, healthier looking skin with NEUTROGENA Clear Pore Facial Cleanser / Face Mask. Designed for acne-prone skin, this product can be used as a daily facial cleanser or as a face mask. The dermatologist-tested formula contains powerful benzoyl peroxide acne medicine to treats existing breakouts. Formulated with oil-absorbing kaolin and bentonite clay. When used as an intensive, deep-cleaning face mask, the formula provides a cooling sensation as it penetrates deep into pores to control oil. NEUTROGENA Clear Pore Facial Cleanser / Face Mask rinses clean so that no residue is left behind, leaving skin feeling clean and smooth.