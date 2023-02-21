Neutrogena

Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen Spf 50

3-fluid ounce bottle of Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 for acne prone skin. Stabilized with Helioplex technology and featuring an oxybenzone-free formula, it provides superior UVA/UVB protection Facial sunscreen lotion from No:1 dermatologist-recommended sun care brand has a water-light texture that leaves a weightless, matte finish and allows skin to breathe while keeping any unwanted skin problems at bay Dermatologist-tested formula is lightweight, oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won't cause breakouts or clog pores. Ideal for individuals with acne prone skin Liquid sunscreen lotion formula is fragrance-free and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It helps keep your skin protected from the sun during outdoor activities like hiking, biking, boating gardening or simply going for a walk Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50 is formulated to prevent sunburns without aggravating or causing breakouts Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50 offers UVA/UVB sun protection that leaves your skin looking healthy and clear. Suitable for face or body, this lightweight sunscreen lotion helps prevent sunburn without causing breakouts on acne-prone skin. The liquid-lotion has a water-light texture that leaves a weightless, matte finish so skin can breathe. Stabilized with Helioplex Technology, the SPF 50 facial sunscreen offers superior broad spectrum protection from skin-aging UVA and skin-burning UVB rays with an oxybenzone-free formula. This dermatologist-tested formula is fragrance free and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores or cause breakouts. It is water-resistant up to 80 minutes. Apply prior to sun exposure to keep skin protected during outdoor activities like gardening, biking, hiking, boating or going on a walk.